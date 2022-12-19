Centre failed miserably in implementing bifurcation promises: YSRCP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy observed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the Centre had failed miserably in implementing the bifurcation promises and was meting out step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh.

Participating in a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Appropriation Bill 2022, he noted that the implementation of Polavaram project was faulty.

“The Centre has failed in implementation of bifurcation promises with respect to Andhra Pradesh. It has not paid attention to it though there are opportunities. And for transfer of assets, we had to approach the Supreme Court. Polavaram project implementation is also faulty and the Centre is responsible for it. We are asked to construct the project in 2022 on 2010-11 rates. Will any contractor come forward? Who will bear the losses? It is not proper to show step-motherly treatment towards Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.