Urfi Javed booked for fake arrest video defaming Mumbai Police

The incident occurred when a video of her alleged arrest went viral on social media.

By ANI Updated On - 11:27 AM, Sat - 4 November 23

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Friday booked ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame contestant Urfi Javed for maligning their image by sharing a fake video of her arrest, an official said.

The incident unfolded when a video of her supposed arrest gained widespread attention on social media.

Taking to X, Mumbai Police said that there cannot be any violation of law for “cheap publicity”.

“A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true – insignia & uniform has been misused,” Mumbai police said on social media platform X after the ‘Urfi Javed arrested’ video went viral.

In the video, Urfi Javed was seen being arrested by individuals posing as police officers while she was at a coffee shop in the morning, wearing a backless red top and denim pants. Two female individuals impersonating police officers could be seen escorting her to the police station, asking questions related to her attire.

Two female police officers can be seen asking Urfi to go with them to the police station, asking “Itne chote kapde pehenke kaun ghumta hai?”

“However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too. #RealityCheck.”

The official page of Mumbai Police also took to Instagram stories to post about the same matter.

The people in the video impersonating police officers were not police officers to begin with, according to Mumbai police, and a complaint has been filed against the offenders.

Police said that around 7 am today, Urfi Javed, along with two women and a man, made reels using police uniforms and identities for fraudulent purposes, aiming to gain fame.

The police further said that the people found this video to be true and people thought that Mumbai Police arrested women for wearing such clothes, due to which Mumbai Police got defamed.

Urfi Javed along with two women and a man pretended to be policemen by wearing a police uniform for the purpose of fraud, although they were not policemen.

Oshiwara police station registered a case under the IPC section arrested the man impersonating police and seized the car.