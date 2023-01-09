Urfi Javed bumps into Javed Akhtar, jokes ‘finally met my grandfather’

Finally, the two came face to face on Sunday as Urfi bumped into Javed Akhtar and jokingly called the latter her 'grandfather'.

By ANI Updated On - 01:40 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Mumbai: Any avid social media user would be aware how many times internet sensation Urfi Javed was referred to as veteran poet-lyricist, Javed Akhtar‘s relative — possibly due to the word ‘Javed’ in their names.

Finally, the two came face to face on Sunday as Urfi bumped into Javed Akhtar and jokingly called the latter her ‘grandfather’.

Taking to Instagram, Urfi shared a photograph with Javed Akhtar. In the image, the poet-lyricist is seen wearing a grey kurta paired with a black shawl. Urfi is seen wearing a blue overcoat.

“Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe,” Urfi captioned the post. She also dropped hearts, and laughing emojis while sharing the photos.

In 2021, Javed Akhtar’s wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi issued a clarification amid speculations online about Urfi’s rumoured related to Javed Akhtar.

“She is not related to us in any way. Stop spreading lies,” Azmi had tweeted.

Urfi, who has always been in the news for her unique fashion choices, revealed that she is “allergic to clothes”.

A few days ago, she dropped a video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after wearing some woollen clothes and captioned it, “I am literally allergic to clothes”.

“So now you guys know right why I don’t wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that’s why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that’s why I prefer being nude),” Urfi revealed.