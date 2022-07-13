Who is Urfi Javed? Ranveer Singh calls her a ‘fashion icon’

Hyderabad: If you spend enough time on social media every day, then there’s no way you would have missed swiping at Urfi Javed’s pictures. But who is she and why are the paparazzi obsessed with her?

Urfi is a television actor who is popular for her unique fashion sense. From wearing a dress made of razor blades to wrapping herself with electric wires, Urfi is a surprise every time she steps out. Even the paps find her interesting and keep chasing her around for pictures.

However, it was when Ranveer Singh called her a fashion icon on the ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch that Urfi became even more popular. Urfi couldn’t stop gushing about Ranveer’s remarks and called him the “sweetest” person. So, how did the 24-year-old attain sudden stardom?

Urfi is known for portraying the role of Avni Pant in the soap opera ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’, Bella in ‘Bepannaah’, and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’, streamed on ALT Balaji. She was even a part of the ‘Big Boss OTT’ house. Born in Lucknow, she completed her graduation in Mass Communication from Amity University Lucknow.

Surprisingly, she got her breakthrough not through these stints in the television industry but with her sense of fashion. Urfi has been spotted multiple times at the airport and attending meetings wearing bizarre outfits. In fact, her social media feed is filled with pictures of her dressed in outfits made of flowers, jute sacks, photographs, safety pins, and more. This led to Urfi hitting 3.3 million followers on Instagram just within a few weeks.

Check out some of Urfi’s ‘best’ looks here and let us know what you think:

