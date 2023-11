| Us Airstrikes On Syria Weapons Storage Us Vs Iranian Backed Groups International News Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:48 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: The U.S. launched an airstrike in eastern Syria in retaliation for recent attacks on U.S. troop bases in the region, targeting Iranian-backed militias. The strike focused on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.