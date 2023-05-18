US-based Ocugen to establish R&D centre in Hyderabad

Ocugen R&D centre is expected to make a positive economic impact in the region and provide a significant number of jobs over the next few years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Ocugen Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology major, is planning to establish a research and development centre in Telangana that will focus on developing cutting-edge modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy targeting unmet medical needs, apart from vaccines to support public health.

The announcement was made after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen; Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical at Ocugen; and Dr. Ajay Potluri, in-charge of the Ocugen India Project in New York.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and Shakthi M. Nagappan, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Life Sciences were also present.

“We look forward to expanding operations in India and beginning to transform Ocugen into a truly global organization as we pursue new approaches to medicine — being bold and thinking differently with patients at the center of everything we do,” Dr. Musunuri said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ocugen to Hyderabad. This is a testament to the vibrant biotech industry and a strong academic base in the State that has attracted both local and international players to establish research and development centers. As part of our 2030 vision of becoming a USD 250 billion ecosystem, we had identified complex manufacturing and advanced therapeutics as a key pillar for growth and I believe this investment focused on growth and I believe that this investment focused on cell & gene therapy is strategic in nature to drive growth in emerging areas of Life Sciences,” Minister Rama Rao said.

The Centre is expected to make a positive economic impact in the region and provide a significant number of jobs over the next few years.

Based out of Pennsylvania, United States, Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing new treatment options to improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe through courageous innovation. Ocugen’s novel R&D pipeline encompasses three unique platform technologies focused on ophthalmology, orthopedics, and infectious diseases.

The company’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases caused by mutations in multiple genes with a single product unlike traditional gene therapies. Currently, Ocugen has three modifier gene therapy programs OCU400 (to treat retinitis pigmentosa and Leber congenital amaurosis), OCU410 (for dry AMD), and OCU410ST (for ABCA4-related retinopathies). Ocugen is the first company to take this modifier gene therapy concept into the clinic globally, according to an official statement.

Delighted to welcome @Ocugen to the vibrant biotech ecosystem of Hyderabad as they are setting up an R&D center with focus on modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy, which is one of the key areas of focus for us as we look to triple the size of lifesciences… pic.twitter.com/HRzH6Bib1b — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 18, 2023