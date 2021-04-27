US Consulate General Hyderabad closes all routine services

According to the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, all routine American Citizen Services appointments are cancelled from April 27 until further notice.

By | Published: 3:56 pm

Hyderabad: Considering current Covid-19 conditions, all routine visa services including routine non-immigrant visa interview appointments and interview waiver appointments, at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad have been cancelled from May 3 until further notice.

According to the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, all routine American Citizen Services appointments are cancelled from April 27 until further notice. Emergency American Citizen Services and visa appointments will continue to the extent that local conditions allow. “We will make every attempt to honor scheduled emergency appointments during this time,” a statement said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .