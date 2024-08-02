US elections: In July, Donald Trump received $139 million in donations

His Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris raked in $200 million in the week after announcing her candidacy

By PTI Updated On - 2 August 2024, 12:54 PM

Washington: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump received $138.7 million in donations in July, a hefty sum but much behind the $200 million his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris raked in in the week after announcing her candidacy.

The 78-year-old former President also has $327 million in cash on hand. “There has never been anything like the MAGA (Make America Great Again) Movement. We raised $139 Million in July alone. We now have a whopping $327 Million Cash On Hand,” Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Spectacular support from Great American Patriots who are donating to our Campaign for President of the United States, and helping out in many other ways. Much work to be done, but I will always keep fighting for YOU. Our Country is failing, but we will turn it around, quickly, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he said on Thursday.

The Trump Campaign, in a statement, said these numbers reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory on November 5. July saw several major moments in Trump’s re-election campaign, as the former president survived an assassination attempt; formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination and tapped JD Vance as his running mate.

His July sum eclipsed his $111.8 million June total but fell short of the $141 million in contributions he received in May, the same month he was found guilty in the Manhattan hush-money case. The Harris campaign has not released full numbers for their fundraising totals in July. However, the campaign did reveal that they raised over $200 million in the first week after her candidacy was announced—including $81 million raised within the first 24 hours of her campaign.

Harris’ haul does not include funds the vice president inherited from Biden’s campaign and committee accounts, which the Trump campaign has asked the Federal Election Commission to look into, arguing that the transfer is the “largest campaign finance violation in American history.” With less than 100 days until the election, Trump is focussing his campaign on Harris’ race.

Trump participated in a controversial live interview at a convention of Black journalists in Chicago and quickly stumbled into racially insensitive remarks about Harris as he questioned her identity and qualifications. Trump falsely claimed Harris had only emphasised her Asian-American heritage until recently when, he said, “she became a black person” for political gain.

“I’ve known her a long time, indirectly, not directly very much, and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” he said during a tense appearance at the conference, where the audience at times gasped and scoffed at his remarks.