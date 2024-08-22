US Embassy and Consulates in India launch Gamechangers Ultimate Frisbee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: The US Embassy and Consulates in India launched Gamechangers Ultimate Frisbee, a sports initiative to advance gender equity and leadership development through mix-gender sport of ultimate frisbee.

Starting in Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai from August 19 to 24, and continuing in Mumbai from August 26 to 31, this year-long program will train 100 female coaches from urban and rural communities across these regions. The programme aims to increase the representation of women in leadership roles by equipping young women with essential leadership skills.

The program comprises coach development workshops and gender-equitable coaching sessions conducted at educational institutions and sports complexes, a press release said.

Following these in-person camps, the coaches will benefit from ongoing support through virtual leaders-in-training sessions throughout the year. This combination of in-person and virtual training will enable the coaches to lead ultimate frisbee sessions in their communities, fostering leadership and enhancing confidence among girls by promoting inclusion through this mix-gender sport, it said.

The program aims to achieve a 40 percent increase in participating coaches serving in leadership roles and for 30 percent of program alumni to actively contribute to gender equality initiatives, it said.

The initiative also includes male-allyship workshops, which will promote supportive environments for gender equality in sports and help foster a culture of inclusion on and off the court, it added.