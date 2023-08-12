US: Indian embassy “deeply saddened” by wildfire in Hawaii

By ANI Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

ANI Photo

Washington DC: The Indian embassy in the US is deeply saddened and expressed its solidarity with the United States over the victims of wildfires in Hawaii, which resulted in the deaths of 80 people and multiple injuries.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating wildfires in #Maui, Hawaii. Our hearts go out to the families of the bereaved at this difficult hour. We pray that the local community finds strength and normalcy returns soon,” Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

At least 80 people lost their lives in the Hawaii wildfires as the search teams sifted through the smoking blazes of Lahaina town. The officials are determined to find out how the inferno spread so rapidly through the historic resort area with so little warning, reported Al Jazeera.

Hawaii’s Attorney-General on Friday said that she will conduct a probe into how the authorities responded and acted to the deadly wildfires that have taken the lives of at least 80 people and have left 1,418 people at emergency evacuation shelters.

The office of Attorney-General Anne Lopez said in a statement, “The Department of the Attorney-General will be conducting a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawaii islands this week.”

The fires have become the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history and have surpassed the Tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, reported Al Jazeera.

This week at least three fires have erupted, caused by dry conditions, hot temperatures and strong winds from a passing hurricane.

However, for the first time, the residents of Lahaina were permitted to return to their homes to assess the damage caused by fires.

Moreover, according to the officials, the search teams with cadaver dogs could still find more dead from the fire that burnt 1000 buildings and left thousands homeless. They added that it will require many years and billions of dollars to rebuild, Al Jazeera reported.

Further information revealed that the victims of the fire had died while trying to rescue them from the fast-moving blaze.

The island however includes emergency sirens which are supposed to warn of natural disasters and other threats but they did not work during the fire.

Even after three days of the disaster, it is still unclear whether some residents got any warning before the fire blazed their homes.

Referring to the warning sirens, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN, “I authorised a comprehensive review this morning to make sure that we know exactly what happened and when.”US President Joe Biden spoke with Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Friday after the latter completed a survey of destruction across Maui.

White House in a statement said, “The Governor provided the President with a firsthand update and assessment of Hawaii’s latest needs, and thanked the President for the support of FEMA and other federal agencies,” CNN reported.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden declared Hawaii wildfires a “major disaster” and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by the wildfires since August 8. Biden’s action makes federal funding available to impacted people in Maui County.

A White House statement said, “Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on August 8, 2023, and continuing.”