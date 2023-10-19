US issues worldwide travel alert to citizens abroad

Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution, the advisory warned

Published Date - 11:03 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Washington: The US State Department has just now issued a “worldwide caution security alert” for all its citizens overseas, citing the potential for attacks, the media reported.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the advisory warned. It means US citizens should stay alert in tourist spots and sign up to receive information and alerts, the BBC reported.

A US State Department official has resigned from the agency over the Joe Biden administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported. Josh Paul, who said he has worked in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs for more than 11 years, said in his LinkedIn post that he resigned “due to a policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel”.

“Let me be clear,” Paul wrote. “Hamas’ attack on Israel was not just a monstrosity; it was a monstrosity of monstrosities. I also believe that potential escalations by Iran-linked groups such as Hezbollah, or by Iran itself, would be a further cynical exploitation of the existing tragedy.

“But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people and is not in the long term American interest.”

