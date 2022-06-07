US Mission celebrates 6th student visa day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

U.S. Consular officers sport university garb for Student Visa Day at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The U.S. Mission in India on Tuesday organized its sixth annual Student Visa Day. Consular Officers at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad – as well as at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates General in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai – and interviewed more than 2,500 Indian student visa applicants.

Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina and consuls general throughout India congratulated visa recipients as they prepared to join the growing ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States – the world’s leading destination for international students.

“Today we recognize the many contributions of Indian students in shaping the U.S.-India relationship, which is celebrating 75 years of achievement,” said Patricia Lacina.

More than 2 lakh Indian students are studying at US academic institutions this year, accounting for more than 20 per cent of all international students in the country. Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India, said the consular officers will interview more students this year than before, adding that they hope to break last year’s record for issuances.

“We are grateful that international students recognize the value of a U.S. education, with its world-class faculty and infrastructure and hands-on, real-world skills that prepare graduates for successful careers,” said Anthony Miranda, Counselor for Cultural and Educational Affairs.

The U.S. Mission encourages students interested in studying in the United States to contact EducationUSA, the U.S. government-sponsored advising service that offers credible and comprehensive information to help navigate the admission and visa processes. EducationUSA represents more than 4,000 accredited U.S. colleges and universities with eight advising centers across India. Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.