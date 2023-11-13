US remains top destination for Indian students, report

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: For the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students traveled to the United States to pursue higher education. The number of students from India to US increased by 35 percent and resulted in an all-time high of 2, 68,923 students in academic year 2022-23. Indian students constitute more than 25 percent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US, Open Doors Report (ODR), the annual statistical survey conducted Institute of International Education (IIE), said.

India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the United States for the first time since 2009/10, the ODR report said. The number of Indian graduate students rose by 63 percent to 165,936 students, an increase of nearly 64,000 students, compared to last year, while Indian undergraduate students also increased by 16 percent. The ODR data also shows India is leading in the number of individuals (69,062) who pursued optional practical training (OPT), a type of temporary work permission that allows eligible students to get real-world experience related to their field of study.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India issued record high numbers of student visas during the main student visa season of June-August 2023. Consular officers across India issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories. This is an 18 percent increase over 2022 during the same timeframe.

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti remarked: “Each and every Indian student in the United States and the families supporting their success deserve recognition for this achievement. The decision to study abroad, and your choice of the United States, represents a valuable investment by you and your families. You are bringing our countries closer together and leading us towards a bright future”.

To assist Indian students in finding the right study opportunity, the U.S. Department of State offers free advising services to prospective students, both virtually and in-person, at six Education USA advising centers throughout India in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad. All six centers are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best program and fit from among more than 4,500 accredited U.S. higher-education institutions.

Students and families seeking additional facts about studying in the United States can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. The app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States. Or visit https://educationusa.state.gov/country/in.