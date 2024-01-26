US Secy of State Antony Blinken extends Republic Day wishes to India

Washington: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday extended Republic Day wishes to India and said that the Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world’s largest democracy and a foundation of its global leadership.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India’s Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world’s largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership,” he said in an official statement.

The statement read, “As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. ” Blinken also highlighted India’s successful G20 presidency and hoped for deepening ties with India.

He said, “The past year has been marked by important milestones in our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India’s successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities. I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion.” Earlier, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday (US local time) extended Republic Day wishes to India, calling the country a key strategic partner of the US.

“I would just note that – would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country – it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is – was quite indicative in – during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit here to the United States this past summer,” he said.

India is meanwhile gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country’s Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.

Viksit Bharat’s rich cultural diversity, the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent is marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force’s fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc., to be played by the women artists.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation’s defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising of mechanised columns, state of the art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, this year’s parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in this national festival.

The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

After this President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment which has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents will arrive in the ‘traditional buggy’, a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.

The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.