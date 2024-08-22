USAID team examines Forest Plus 2.0 progress in Medak

USAID officials are examining forest plus 2.0 activities in Narsapur urban park on Thursday.

Medak: Officials of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) lauded the progress of Forest Plus-2 activities across the Medak district. The team led by minority clerk, Senate Appropriations Committee Paul Groove, Senate Liaison Paul Rademacher, Mark Tegenfeldt and others visited the Narsapur and Pocharam forest areas on Thursday. They have examined eco-tourism activities, plantation work, agro-forestry activities, and others.

Regional Director Forest Plus, Gaini Sailu explained the preventive activities of forest fires in the forest area, urban forest park and other works they have done in the district. Later, the team met Collector Rahul Raj at his chambers and interacted with them about the progress of Forest Plus activities. Senior Forestry Advisor USAID-India, Varghese Paul, CCF Medak Saravanan, and others were present.