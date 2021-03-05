Use social media to lodge complaint, people told

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Women Safety Wing (WSW) DIG B Sumathi advised people on Thursday to use various social media platforms and SHE Teams WhatsApp number to register complaints.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by the WSW in collaboration with the Legal Aid Centre, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad and Save the Children and Lead Life Foundation, she asked the people not to hesitate to lodge a complaint.

A cyber safety expert Rakshit Tandon, who took part in the event, discussed privacy settings, four pillars of social media – security, privacy, safety and well-being. He also discussed the types of frauds and the pathway to secure passwords.