Uttam Kumar calls on Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati

The meeting took place at Amaravati and was described by Uttam Kumar Reddy as a courtesy call.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 September 2024, 07:14 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with his wife and Kodad legislator N Padmavathi, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

The meeting took place at Amaravati and was described by Uttam Kumar Reddy as a courtesy call.

During the visit, the couple congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on his recent electoral victory and his assumption of office for the fourth time.

Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed his best wishes to Chief Minister Naidu, acknowledging his leadership and the mandate given by the people of Andhra Pradesh.