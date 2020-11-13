Uttam rails at govt for ignoring inundated areas

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday condemned the State government for not helping the residents of Osman Nagar in Maheshwaram Assembly constituency which remained inundated even a month after the heavy rains and floods.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, visited Osman Nagar and surrounding areas and interacted with the affected families.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that nearly 610 houses were inundated and the civic authorities did nothing to help the affected families. “It is a shame on the State government that even one month after the excess rains, thousands of houses are submerged in Hyderabad. It is really inhuman that no relief or foodgrains have been supplied by the government to the flood ravaged residents of Osman Nagar,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy failed to help flood victims despite Osman Nagar falling in her constituency. “Several localities in Hyderabad did not receive any help from the State government. TRS and MIM leaders have swindled more than half of Rs 550 crore which the State government claims to have spent on flood relief,” he alleged.

Oawasi turns blind eye to Osman Nagar

He also criticised MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for not helping the residents of Osman Nagar. “MIM leaders made several tall and fake claims about flood relief in Hyderabad during the campaign for Bihar Assembly elections. But he did not visit Osman Nagar area which is close to his residence and adjacent to his Parliament constituency,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State government take immediate measures to pump out water from Osman Nagar and help the affected families. He warned that the Congress party would launch a massive agitation if the government doesn’t act.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .