Uttar Pradesh: Child shelter official suspended for beating girl with slippers

Agra: The Rajkiya Baal Grah in Uttar Pradesh‘s Agra has come under the scanner after a video went viral, showing officiating superintendent of the home mercilessly thrashing a minor girl inmate, lying on the bed, with slippers.

Taking note of the video, the district magistrate has ordered the district probationary officer (DPO) to probe the matter and submit his report.

On the recommendation of the district magistrate, director, women welfare department in Lucknow has suspended the officiating superintendent, Poonam Pal, after the DPO visited the child shelter and submitted his report.

After visiting the shelter home with the city magistrate on Tuesday, DPO Ajay Pal Singh admitted that such thrashing of a child was ‘not acceptable’.

The incident seen in the video that went viral is said to have taken place on September 4. The girl kept on lying on the bed while she was thrashed with her own slippers by a furious looking Poonam Pal.

“I have given my version to district probationary officer (DPO) Ajay Pal Singh. I have nothing else to say,” said Poonam Pal.

“I and the city magistrate visited the Rajkiya Baal Grah on Tuesday and came to know that the girl had been locking herself along with other children in a box so that they could remain hidden,” said the DPO.

More details awaited.