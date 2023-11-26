Uttar Pradesh: Dalit boy thrashed, forced to drink urine in Jaunpur

The occurrence occurred on Thursday, yet the FIR wasn't logged until Saturday evening, prompted by the involvement of Jaunpur SP Ajay Pal Sharma.

By IANS Updated On - 10:17 AM, Sun - 26 November 23

Representational Image

Jaunpur: In a shocking incident, a Dalit teenage boy was allegedly thrashed and forced to consume urine and soil while his eyebrows were shaved by some youths of his village under the Sujanganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.

The incident took place on Thursday but the FIR was registered on Saturday evening following the intervention of Jaunpur SP Ajay Pal Sharma.

The boy was also sent for medical examination which will determine if the victim is a minor.

Meanwhile, the persons who thrashed him have also lodged an FIR against the Dalit boy alleging that he had sexually harassed a girl of their family.

Police said that on their complaint, a named FIR against the boy had been lodged under section 354 (outraging modesty) of IPC.

Badlapur circle officer A.K. Singh said, “On the complaint of the Dalit boy, a named FIR against two persons of his village was lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and also sections of the SC/ST Act.”

In his complaint, the father of the Dalit boy alleged that his son was returning home from the Aami area on Thursday when the assailants caught him and thrashed him. Later, they forced him to consume soil and urine, he said, alleging that his son’s eyebrows were shaved.

He further alleged that the assailants called him on the spot and allowed him to take the son after telling him not to report the matter to the police.

The boy’s father alleged that he had contacted the Sujanganj cops on Thursday evening, but his complaint was not registered, after which he met the Jaunpur SP.