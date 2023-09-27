Uttar Pradesh: Shakurbasti Mathura train rams into platform

Everyone, including passengers and crew members such as loco-pilots, TTEs, and the train guard, had already disembarked at the station, ensuring that no one was injured in the incident.

By IANS Updated On - 08:52 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Mathura: Shakurbasti Mathura MEMU (04446) rammed into a platform at the Mathura Junction in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, railway officials said.

No person was injured since all passengers and even crew, including loco-pilots, TTEs and train guard, had deboarded at the station.

The MEMU rake belonged to the Northern Railways and reached the Mathura Junction at 10:48 p.m.

Sources from the Agra division of NCR, under which the station comes, said, “The MEMU arrived at platform 2A and after five minutes it rolled over breaking the overhead electricity (OHE) pole, disrupting OHE supply and also damaging the platform.”