Madurai train blaze: Railway officials, police trying to identify 9 charred bodies

Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Chennai: Officials of the Southern Railway and Madurai police are trying hard to identify the nine pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh who were charred to death in the Madurai train blaze in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the Southern Railway told IANS that the task of identifying the victims of the fire tragedy is herculean as all those who died were charred beyond recognition.

On Saturday itself, the team of officials, including Madurai Corporation Commissioner, Pawan Kumar could establish contact with some families of the people who travelled in the charred coach from Lucknow.

There were 63 people who were in the charred coach when the journey commenced from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu and the officials could assemble 39 persons who were in the team. Six people were admitted to the Railway hospital and two were admitted in the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai.

Seven people were missing and this led to confusion on who all died but in between officials said that two of the missing people had called their families back home but did not know their location.

Police are trying to trace the missing persons through their mobile phones. The process of identifying the missing and deceased are continuing, and sources in Railways told IANS that the process is tough but they are positive in identifying the bodies.

The tragedy happened when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the early hours of Saturday.