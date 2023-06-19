Uttar Pradesh to host India’s first MotoGP racing event

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to host the country’s first MotoGP racing event at the Buddha international circuit in Greater Noida on September 22 and 23, the state government spokesman said.

Additional chief secretary (sports), Navneet Sehgal said that the people across the world would be able to watch the bike racing event through various media platforms.

He said that the adventurous championship comprising the high-end racing machines would further bolster the image of ‘Brand UP’.

The development marks the return of a big-ticket motorsport event in the country after Formula 1’s departure in 2013.

A state government spokesperson said that a few months ago, Chief Executive Office of Drona Sports Carmelo Ezpeleta, who holds the commercial rights of MotoGP, had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the possibility of a bike racing event.

Yogi Adityanath had then assured the company of lending all possible help for the purpose.

It was from here that India’s first Grand Prix (GP) motorcycle racing event was set in motion.

Top officials from MotoGP’s had visited India in September last year to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS) which has the same rights on behalf of MotoGP in India.

Sehgal said that the event on the international level will further establish the identity of UP as a modern and progressive state at the global level.

“Hospitality and tourism sector will get a boost. The presence of around 276 brands of the world at the event level will attract investors towards the possibilities of UP,” he said.

During the event, ODOP (One District, One Product) gift hampers will be given to the guests from all over the world. This will result in branding of the ambitious scheme of the state government, Sehgal said.