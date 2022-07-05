The Yamaha MT-15 2.0 packs a punch!

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Updated On - 11:47 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

The Yamaha MT-15 2.0 looks great and comes with improvements, upgrades and some visible cosmetic changes. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Are you looking for a stylish, powerful and affordable motorcycle with a promising performance? Look no further! Because the upgraded version of the MT 15 2.0 is here and fits the bill just right.

The Yamaha MT-15 2.0 looks great and comes with improvements, upgrades and some visible cosmetic changes. Its new colour schemes and the golden-coloured inverted front forks are sure to grab attention. Its exhaust note, like any other Yamaha, is music to my ears. The MT-15 2.0’s peculiar ‘whoosh’ could be its USP, I reckon.

Getting into details… Yamaha scores big on styling and ride quality.

Styling: Yamaha, is popular for making some of the best-looking motorcycles of all time and their new offering MT-15 2.0 is another feather added to their hat. The smallest of all the MTs, the 15 2.0 takes cues from its older sibling MT 09. The bug-inspired headlamp, chiseled fuel tank and theme-specific alloy wheels give bikes in the same segment a run for their money.

Ride quality: The motorcycle is fun to ride. It is youthful and refreshing; its upright stance ensures a comfortable riding position. Bumper-to-bumper city traffic, on the MT 15 2.0, does not seem as worse given its weight and size. It is nimble, zooms through traffic well, courtesy its torque and the light clutch (which I am a huge fan of). The motorcycle also corners well, thanks to the MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm, which gives an increased stability while pushing the limits. The braking, assisted with ABS, is sharp and responds really well. However, the suspension is a little on the stiffer side and could be a little spongier for my liking.

Yamaha engines never disappoint

With the legendary RD 350s and RX 100s, Yamaha engines have a lot riding on them and they never disappoint. The MT-15 2.0, powered by a liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, four-valve 155CC engine comes mated to a slick shifting six-speed gearbox with an assist and slip clutch. It produces 18.4 PS of peak torque at 10,000 RPM, while it hits its sweetest spot at 14.1NM of torque at 7,500RPM.

High on tech

The fully digital LCD cluster is packed with features such as call, e-mail, SMS alerts along with smartphone battery status when connected to the bluetooth-enabled ‘Y Connect App’, which also has information related to maintenance recommendations, fuel consumption, etc.

The MT-15 2.0 is one of the sportiest and prettiest 150CC bikes. It could be a good first bike and its youthfulness appeals largely to younger riders. First-time women riders, who look to gradually graduate to heavier bikes, will have a ball riding the MT-15 2.0. Overall, it might seem little, but it packs a punch. So, keep the rubber side down!