Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: 2-3 Days More Needed, Says VK Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh, assessed the ongoing rescue operation in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, expressing the government's commitment to complete it within two to three days.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 16 November 23
