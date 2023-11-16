Home |India| Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation 2 3 Days More Needed Says Vk Singh
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: 2-3 Days More Needed, Says VK Singh
Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh, assessed the ongoing rescue operation in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, expressing the government's commitment to complete it within two to three days.
