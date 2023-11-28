Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Kavitha thanks NDRF for rescuing 41 workers from tunnel

Thank God! This is indeed a big relief for every Indian," she said reacting to the successful rescue of 41 workers from the Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:05 PM, Tue - 28 November 23
File photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has thanked the National Disaster Response Force for rescuing the 41 workers who were trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi.

“Thank God! This is indeed a big relief for every Indian,” she said reacting to the successful rescue of 41 workers from the Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening. “A big salute and thanks to the NDRF teams for their consistent and dedicated action in Uttarkashi. I wish for the well-being and good health of all the workers”, she tweeted.

