V Hanumantha Rao gets threat calls for opposing Revanth Reddy as TPCC president

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao on Friday lodged a complaint with the police informing that an unidentified person called him and threatened him for speaking against the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy.

“The caller held out threats and abused me for speaking against Revanth Reddy,” Hanumantha Rao informed the police. He said that the caller questioned him for speaking against Revanth Reddy, who is one of the party leaders lobbying for the TPCC president post, during a media conference here on Thursday afternoon.

Hanumantha Rao, who is a resident of DD Colony under Amberpet police station limits, said he blasted the caller for calling him and questioning him on behalf of Revanth Reddy. He requested the police to take necessary action against the caller.

The Amberpet police said Hanumantha Rao might have approached the senior police officials about the call he received from an unidentified person and urged them to take necessary action.

