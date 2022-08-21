Vaishno Devi Yatra to resume today after temporary suspension due to inclement weather

Reasi (J & K): The movement of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will resume on Sunday morning after a temporary suspension due to inclement weather conditions on Saturday. The yatra was suspended since Saturday evening.

“Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of August 21,” said Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Saturday.

Notably, Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed. The situation is being monitored by the Board.

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the ‘Nallah’, adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time.

Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.

The Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.