Validity of vehicular documents extended till March 31

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of vehicular documents like driving licences, registration certificates and permits till March 31 in the light of the need to prevent the spread of Covid -19.

The Ministry has issued a directory to States regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till December 31.

“This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021,” the advisory said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .