#VandeBharatTrain trends on Twitter after Indian Railways begins its trial run

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Today, Indian Railways started the trail run of the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train from MG Ramachandran Central Railway station, Chennai. It will be officially flagged off on November 11 by PM Narendra Modi.

It is the first such train to be launched in the southern part of India by Indian Railways. The first train was launched in 2019 on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

Manufactured entirely in India, Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that can travel at a speed of 160km/h, but in reality, the train is operated at a speed of 130km/h.

At present, 4 such trains are being operated in India across prominent routes.

New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi – Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express.

Southern Railway took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the train’s rake and its exquisite exteriors manufactured by Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory.

Glimpses of the ICF manufactured #MakeInIndia #VandeBharat rake and its exquisite exteriors – At Dr MGR Chennai Central yesterday#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/fDCyht2n3l — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 7, 2022

However, in the past, the nose part of the intercity train suffered minor damage when it hit the cattle on different occasions.

While many are appreciating the Indian Railways for introducing the trains, a few are expressing their disappointment over the build quality.

Check out a few reactions here:

Carbon fiber material. If #VandeBharatTrain's engine accident with animal, then more damage to engine. Not more to animal. Save any animals. @narendramodi @RailMinIndia https://t.co/hEpgeOMOqF — UN KNOWN INFECTIONS NO AWARENESS (@SATYANA91119383) November 7, 2022

Plz understand its not so good as other train…its body is weak…many incident happened that show its not good..#VandeBharatTrain — कटु- निंदा (@ContemporaryIn7) November 7, 2022

Train that runs between two South Indian states has Hindi words on the front 🤡🤡#StopHindilmposition #VandeBharatTrain https://t.co/hMqjaT7FsL — Pranav Ravikumar (@Pranav_F1) November 6, 2022