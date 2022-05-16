| Varicose Veins Here Is What You Need To Know About The Condition And How Taapsee Got Rid Of It

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:03 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: Bollywood actor, Tapsee Pannu had taken to social media earlier in late 2020, uploading a photo of herself and recalling the moment she had her varicose veins operated on and removed weeks before beginning her training.

“When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye :)” she stated on Instagram.

Here’s everything you need to know about varicose veins, including what they are and if they can be life-threatening.

What is it?

According to National Health Portal (NHP), Varicose veins are swollen and enlarged veins, usually blue or dark purple in color. They may also be lumpy, bulging or twisted in appearance.

They mostly occur in the legs. The blood is prevented from flowing backwards by a series of tiny valves that open and close to let blood through. If the valves weaken or are damaged, the blood can flow backwards and can collect in the vein, eventually causing it to be swollen and enlarged (varicose). This allows blood to flow backwards and they enlarge even more.

Life-threatening complications are uncommon, but Varicose veins may be confused for deep vein thrombosis, that may be life-threatening.

Symptoms:

Varicose veins can cause a variety of symptoms, including:

-Aching, heavy and uncomfortable legs

-Appearance of spider veins (telangiectasia) in the affected leg.

-Swollen feet and ankles

-Burning or throbbing in legs

-Muscles cramps in legs, particularly at night

-Dry, itchy and thin skin over the affected vein

Varicose veins can be treated with a variety of methods. It could either help prevent the development of varicose veins or keep the symptoms from worsening. The following are some of the treatments.

Maintaining a healthy weight, doing exercises that increase blood circulation, and not standing for lengthy periods of time can all help prevent varicose veins.

Compression socks or stockings – Compression socks or stockings apply enough pressure to the legs to allow for easy blood flow and reduce swelling.

Surgery – Ligation and stripping: Most surgeons use a technique called ligation and stripping, which involves tying off the vein in the affected leg and then removing it.

Sclerotherapy: Sclerotherapy is usually suitable for people who have small to medium-sized varicose veins. The treatment involves injecting a chemical into veins. The chemical scars the veins, which seals them closed.