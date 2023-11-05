Varun Dhawan chomps on burgers, flaunts his abs on ‘cheat day’

So despite his chiselled physique and his on-point fitness regime, the actor has points in his life where he just unplugs paying no heed to the end results.

By IANS Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is flaunting his abs and well toned muscles. Despite his fitness routine and him being a bit of a fitness freak, the actor has called Sunday his ‘cheat day’ because he likes to totally relax, unplug, and let go as he is now munching on burgers.

Furthermore, now that the Indian Cricket Team is fighting against the South African Team in the World Cup Match, it is the prime time to laze about on the sofa and eat.

With a half finished burger in his hands and looking all dashing, the ‘Bhediya’ actor posted two pictures of himself bare-chested. On his Instagram, sharing the two pictures he wrote: “Sunday= cheat meals.”

“A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger. Match dekho burger khaoo”.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his feature ‘VD18’ where he is joined by Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi as the film’s leading ladies.

The film is helmed by Tamil director Kalees, and written and co-produced by Atlee alongside his wife Priya Atlee. In addition, the actor is also geared up for the Indian spin-off of the popular America spy-thriller series ‘Citadel’ which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role.

In this spin-off, Varun Dhawan will take the lead role alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.