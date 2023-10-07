Bollywood Stars Gather in Doha for ‘Entertainer No.1’ Event

By ANI Updated On - 02:05 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Doha: Several Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently in Doha for an event titled ‘Entertainer No.1’.

Several clips and images from their dance rehearsals have surfaced online. And undoubtedly all those viral videos are no less than a treat for Bollywood lovers.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid gave a sneak peek into his rehearsals. In one of the videos, he can be seen grooving to megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s popular song, ‘Jumma Chumma’, alongside his ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Kiara Advani. Varun, Tiger and Jacqueline enthusiastically joined them during the vibrant practice session.



There’s also another video that has been widely shared by fans on social media. The clip saw Shahid, Varun and Tiger shaking a leg to ‘Mauja hi mauja’ song from ‘Jab We Met’.

Earlier, Varun shared a series of delightful group photos on his Instagram, featuring the ensemble of Shahid, Tiger, Kiara, Jacqueline, Rakul Preet Singh, and others.

“Happy focused faces to take over doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.s- i made tiger smile #entertainerno1 And I’m nervous to dance next to shahid,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



Tiger also took to Instagram and shared a fun rehearsal video with Shahid and Vaurun.

“A little sneek peek into our rehearsals…dancing with these two superstars at a sold out show tonight [?][?]hum arahe hai #entertainerno1 @varundvn @shahidkapoor @jackkybhagnani @jjustliveofficial,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



Rakul too took it to her Instagram and shared a reel.

In the video, Rakul, Jacqueline and Kiara could be seen dancing and preparing for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



While posting the video Rakul wrote, “Behind the scenes of the best pack #entertainerno1 #doha #weareready.”

Comedian Bharti Singh and singer King are also in Doha for the same event.