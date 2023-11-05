Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi host star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad

The celebration was marked by glamour, glitz, and joy as the newlyweds welcomed their esteemed guests, creating a night to remember in the heart of the Tollywood community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:32 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pose to the cameras at their reception held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi threw a lavish wedding reception at N Convention in Hyderabad.

The event was a grand occasion, featuring a guest list filled with well-known celebrities, including figures like Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Saina Nehwal, Dil Raju, and Sai Dharam Tej, among others.

The venue was beautifully adorned with extravagant decorations, setting the perfect backdrop for the grand celebration.

Varun Tej and Tripathi Lavanya tied the sacred knot at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy on Wednesday.