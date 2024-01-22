Ayodhya-born Lavanya Tripathi dons Ram Parivar jewellery on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta

Published Date - 22 January 2024

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya, Lavanya Tripathi, Tollywood’s famous actress and the wife of Varun Tej, shared a heartfelt reflection on her personal connection to the historic event. Born in the temple city of Ayodhya, Lavanya embarked on her journey as she made her film debut with ‘Andala Rakshasi’ (2012), earning the CineMAA Award for Best Female Debut and later worked in many other superhits.

After her on-screen collaborations with Varun Tej in films like ‘Mister’ and ‘Antariksham 9000 KMPH’, Lavanya tied the knot with him in a spectacular ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last year. Now, she shares her emotions and feelings on this significant occasion, expressing her profound connection to Ayodhya.

In a traditional attire, Lavanya posted a picture and conveyed her sentiments: “Having been born in Ayodhya, the divine residence of Lord Rama, I feel incredibly lucky to witness this auspicious occasion. It is a moment of great pride for me and all fellow Bharatvasi (citizens of India) as we witness the Pran-Pratishta of Lord Sri Ram. Wearing the Ram parivar jewelry adds a personal touch to this joyous occasion. This Pran-Pratishta ceremony not only holds significance for Ayodhya but for the entire nation. It is a time when the nation as a whole comes together to celebrate and rejoice in the divine presence of Lord Rama. It is a moment that unifies us all.

May it foster a sense of unity among all its citizens and strengthen the bonds that hold our diverse country together. With Jai Shri Ram on our lips and hearts filled with devotion, let us pray for peace, understanding, and goodwill to prevail in Ayodhya and throughout India.Jai Shri Ram! #ayodhyarammandir #ayodhya #rammandirThank you @anithareddy_curate & @tritikshajewels for curating this look for me.”