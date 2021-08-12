Vastrabhushana showcases unique handicraft exhibition in Hyderabad

Featuring over 30 different craft-groups, weavers, designers, artists and more, the exhibition – Vastrabhushana – has some unique stalls from various states.

Hyderabad: Handloom weavers and handicraft artisans were among the worst-hit segments during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. In an attempt to give them the much-needed exposure to market and help sell their wares, Sampoorn, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organization is organising an exhibition showcasing their works and products at Kalinga Cultural Trust, Banjara Hills.

Featuring over 30 different craft-groups, weavers, designers, artists and more, the exhibition – Vastrabhushana – has some unique stalls from various states. From Ikat sarees to block printed kurtas to handcrafted ceramics to unique Pichwai art depicting mythological themes, this exhibition has a blend of varied craft styles, unique to different areas.

According to Kailash Sudarshan of Sampoorn, the exhibition aims to bring various arts and crafts together. “Sampoorn has been striving hard to help artisans and weavers sustain their livelihood for over two decades now. We decided to bring it to Hyderabad as well now because we want to provide artisans more opportunities to ensure their sustainability,” he said.

The exhibition-cum-sale is on at Kalinga Cultural Trust, Banjara Hills, till August 16.

