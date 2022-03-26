Vedakumar Manikonda re-elected as member of INTACH Governing Council

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: Noted heritage activist Vedakumar Manikonda has been re-elected as a member of the Governing Council of INTACH for a third consecutive term.

According to a press release, understanding the need of protection of heritage for the sustainable development of the nation as a whole, Vedakumar had made it his mission to impress upon policy makers and the public the crucial need to cherish, respect, conserve and protect the grandeur of India’s built, natural and intangible heritage.

A civil engineer by profession and a passionate heritage activist at heart,Vedakumar has been associated with INTACH for two decades. Apart from serving as Governing Council member of INTACH for two terms, he previously served as Co-convener of INTACH AP State Chapter.

He has strongly advocated for protection of heritage precincts, rock formations, monuments and vernacular architectures and has also helped establish the first heritage clubs at college level in the country.. Through his efforts, more than 25 heritage buildings have been protected in Hyderabad metropolitan area, the release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .