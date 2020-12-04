Vedantu sees multi-fold growth in TS user base

Tier-2 and below cities accounted for over 80 per cent of the user base of the platform.

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Online learning platform which pioneered live tutoring in India, Vedantu is seeing a surge in its user base in Telangana. The State is a focus market for the company owing to its large student base and teacher community hailing from the region. Further, a majority of India’s engineering aspirants who appear for JEE/IIT are from this geography.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO & co-founder, Vedantu, told Telangana Today, “As an online platform, we had been seeing 3X rate of growth year-on-year pre-Covid. And post-Covid, we have seen enormous acceleration in adoption taking the growth rate to 6X-7X across markets. Students of Telangana are very aspirational and form a significant portion of the user base.”

In Telangana, Vedantu has over 12 lakh users. During the lockdown, the platform saw 5.84 lakh new registered users (March-July). There are 81 master teachers on the online platform from the region (400-500 pan-India) and the number of JEE and NEET aspirants preparing on the platform (this academic year) is around 50,000.

While offline institutes offer JEE and NEET prep-courses at Rs 1 lakh per year, Vedantu has been able to bring this cost down to as low as Rs 20,000 per year. “We want to bring down the cost per hour which is at Rs 100 for offline learning to Rs 50 per hour through Vedantu,” he added.

The company has seen a surge in its users for online live-classes from 1-1.5 lakh per month in January to 12 lakhs by July. Since schools were closed during the lockdown, the platform was made accessible to all students free of cost so that quality education and learning is not deprived.

Tier 2-Tier 4 cities which accounted for 80 per cent of the user base pre-Covid has seen further surge. And interestingly, users accessing the platform through smartphones almost accounted for 85 per cent. And while several offline learning options were available for users, the percentage of users who used Vedantu as the only and the primary platform at 40 per cent before Covid went up to 77 per cent after Covid.

Vedantu has 24 sales offices across the country and since by design the company’s operations are designed to suit a remote workplace environment, faster normalcy was possible.

The team over the years has developed a platform that enables 15 types of interactions for students, making the learning interactive and interesting. Vedantu uses a lot of data that helps profiling individual students tracking 67 parameters in the class including engagement, attention and other aspects that will enable relevant interventions after the class. This also helps in teacher training and content refinement.

When asked about the competition, the IIT Bombay graduate said, “The sector needs to grow and the more the players, the more the students will be benefited.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .