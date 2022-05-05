Vemulawada police busted murder plot, four arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada police busted a murder plot and arrested four accused. Two knives, car, bike and other material were recovered from the accused.

Producing the accused before media persons in Sircilla on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, Rahul Hegde informed the details about the murder plot. Patrolling police found two persons Bommadi Raj Kumar from Rathalapump, Korutla of Jagitial district and Lakhindra Sahni from Tisi Dih, More Thaluk, Patori, Dharbanga district of Bihar state near Bathukamma theppa of Vemulawada town at 6.30 am on Thursday.

After seeing the police, they tried to escape from the spot in a car but cops caught them. On questioning, they revealed that they have planned to kill one Chinthalathanda Manoj Kumar from Vemulwada, for maintaining an extra marital affair with a married woman. Manoj Kumar was allegedly having an affair with a woman hailing fro Vemulwada. Both Manoj Kumar and the woman, who escaped to Mumbai, came to Vemulwada recently. As husband refused to accept her, she was staying with her mother and meeting Manoj Kumar frequently.

Disappointed over his daughter’s life disturbed by Manoj Kumar, the woman’s Srinivas had decided to kill Manoj Kumar and entered an agreement with Raj Kumar and Manuka Kuntaiah from Thippapur of Vemulwada and offered Rs 5 lakh. As part of their plan Raj Kumar and Lakhindra Sahni were waiting at the spot through which Manoj Kumar passes every day to attend work. However, police foiled their plan and arrested four persons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .