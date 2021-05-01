Venkaiah Naidu lists 3Rs, 3Es to uplift women

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: If the women in the country need to grow and excel in every field of life, then it is important that we provide them with the 3Rs and 3Es, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. Speaking at the Vande Mataram Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav India@75 virtual event organised by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), Naidu said that during this difficult times of Covid-19, many women from different spheres of life like medical practitioners, sanitary workers and administrative staff were working tirelessly.

“If we want to study the problems of women then we need to know the 3Rs – Representation wherein organisations need to address issue of gender inequality; Remuneration wherein women are given equal pay for equal work and Roles wherein women are provided the right kind of roles at the workplace according to the capabilities,” he said. Naidu also added that as a society we should be aware of the 3Es – Educate, Enlighten and Empower.

The society needs to have a holistic strategy to educate the girl child while enlightening them with their rights over economic resources and empowering them to achieve their dreams, the V-P said while addressing the members of FLO. The event saw Uma Chigurupati, executive director, Granules India, take over as the chairperson of Ficci Flo Hyderabad chapter.

She outlined the different initiatives to be taken up in her tenure as the chairperson. The event was attended by Asha Vashist, Wing Commander, Indian Air Force, Vartika Joshi, Lt Commander, Indian Navy and Shalini Singh, Retd Captain, Indian Army who shared their journey with the defence sector.

