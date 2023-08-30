| Venus Williams Reflects On Unlucky Day After First Round Exit At Us Open 2023

Venus Williams reflects on unlucky day after first-round exit at US Open 2023

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old suffered a defeat against qualifier Greet Minen in two consecutive sets, with a final score of 6-1, 6-1.

By IANS Published Date - 01:30 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

New York: American Tennis player and two-time US Open Champion Venus Williams saw an early exit after getting knocked out in the first round of the tournament.

The 43-year-old lost to qualifier Greet Minen in two straight sets with a scoreline 6-1, 6-1, on Tuesday.

In an on-court interview, the 26-year-old expressed her respect towards Venus and said, “In 1997, Venus already played a final here and I was just born, so for me, it was incredible to play a legend like her.”

“I have huge respect for her,” she further added.

Williams seemed disappointed with the result of the match and stated her bad luck for the loss. “First I have to give credit to my opponent. There wasn’t a shot she couldn’t make” Venus told the reporters.

“Even when I hit really amazing shots, she just hit a winner or a drop shot, so I don’t think I played badly. I think it was just one of those days where it’s just unlucky,” she further added.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus is also a legendary player in Tennis like her sister Serena. Serena retired last year after the US Open with 23 major titles under the name. Playing for the first without her sister, Venus said she was all prepared for this.

“I was very much aware that Serena wouldn’t be playing in the tournament, so I think I was okay.”

I’ve had a chance to get used to that idea even before she retired. I kind of knew that was coming,” she added.

When asked about her retirement, she stated, “I wouldn’t tell you.”

“I don’t know. I don’t know why you’re asking.”