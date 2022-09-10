VHP demands cancellation of comedian Kunal Kamra’s show

The VHP on Friday submitted a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of comedian Kunal Kamra.

Gurugram: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded to cancel the show of comedian Kunal Kamra scheduled for September 17 in Gurugram citing that the latter makes jokes on Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district.

It also said that the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled.

In the letter given to the Deputy Commissioner, the VHP said, “A show is being organized in Studio Xo Bar on 17th September 2022 by Kunal Kamra. This person mocks Hindu Gods and Goddesses in his comedy shows. There are cases already registered against this person for the same. Therefore, this program can cause tensions in Gurugram. We request you cancel this show with immediate effect otherwise the VHP workers and the Bajrang Dal activists will protest against this. Therefore, we request you cancel this program immediately and share the information of the proper action with us.”

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal shared the letter and said, “VHP today gave a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram to cancel the show of AntiHindu Kunal Kamra scheduled in Gurugram on 17th of this month. These hatemongers must be booked under penal provisions of law. Can’t be allowed to perform in public. The Gurugram police should take action.” He further said that it is necessary to boycott and oppose such Hindu traitors.

“By adopting cheap tactics in the name of freedom of expression, such people are out to kill art. Hindu community will not forgive them,” he said.

“How can the blatant ridicule of the symbols of Hindu pride be part of an art or culture? The Hindu community is tolerant, but not cowardly. The Hindu community knows well how to deal with such alleged artists in a democratic manner,” Bansal added.

He further urged Haryana police to immediately take cognizance of this matter and announce the cancellation of the program, otherwise, the Hindu society will be forced to protest.

Kamra is scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.