Vicky Kaushal excited to watch brother Sunny in Phir Aayee Haseen Dilruba

By IANS Updated On - 9 August 2024, 03:04 PM

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in the glory of his latest film ‘Bad Newzz’, is going gaga over his brother Sunny Kaushal’s performance in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’.

The actor, who is known for his grounded nature and genuine support for his family, did not hold back from showering praises on his talented sibling. He took to Instagram and highlighted his work in Tapsee- and Vikrant-starrer ‘Phir Aayee Haseen Dilruba‘, noting how his brother has delivered an exceptional performance.

Vicky made a joint appearance with Sunny at the film’s premiere. Sharing their picture on his Instagram stories, he wrote: “You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done, I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you having fun playing it through and through. So proud. Onwards and Upwards brother.”

The younger Kaushal has been steadily carving a niche for himself with versatile roles, earning both critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. While Sunny may have initially been in the shadow of his elder brother’s towering success, he has now firmly established himself as a promising actor in his own right.

Sunny Kaushal made his debut in 2016 with ‘Sunshine Music Tours and Travels’. He later worked in films like ‘Gold’ and ‘The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye’.

Prior to acting, Sunny worked as an assistant director on films like ‘My Friend Pinto’ and ‘Gunday’.

Vicky’s shoutout is not just a brotherly gesture but also a significant endorsement from an actor who has himself garnered immense respect and accolades in Bollywood.