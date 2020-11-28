Victory Parade looks good for Hyderabad feature

False rails are up and races will be held on monsoon race track

Hyderabad: The Donald Anthony Netto-trained Victory Parade looks good among eleven contenders in the upper category of the Kinnerasani Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up and races will be held on monsoon race track.

SELECTIONS

1. Look Of Love 1, California Beauty 2, Forever Splendour 3

2. Bourbon 1, City Of Bliss 2, Best Buddy 3

3. Ruletheworld 1, Private Empire 2, Flamboyant Lady 3

4. Mark My Day 1, Spicy Star 2, Super Angel 3

5. Bedford 1, Lacrosse 2, Win Vision 3

6. Victory Parade 1, Exclusive Blue 2, Highly Acclaimed 3

7. Conscious Gift 1, City Of Wisdom 2, Mind Reader 3

8. Peaky Blinders 1, City Of Passion 1, Saffron Art 3

Day’ Best: Bourbon.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

