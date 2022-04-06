Video of PM Modi’s attack on UPA govt surfaces on twitter amidst rising fuel prices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The unfailing regularity with which the fuel prices are increased every day and the economic burden the rise in fuel prices imposes on the common man, is perhaps, best summed up by none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, albeit nine years ago.

A video of Modi’s broadside against the then UPA government in 2013 surfaced on twitter and his inimitable speech perfectly reflects the current agony of the common man as fuel prices continue to skyrocket. “If prices rise like this what will poor eat? The Prime Minister does not even refer to price rise. He is so arrogant that he is not ready to utter a single word on price rise”, Modi continues his verbal assault on the UPA government.

“Die, if you have to. That’s your fate! In a poor man’s home, the stove is not lit, the child cries inconsolably and the mother sleeps after drinking her own tears. And our leaders do not even bother about poor people”, he thundered.

Perhaps, the Prime Minister might not have expected that the political bashing he could do on an issue, could be turned against himself some nine years later as his trenchant criticism of the price rise finds an echo in the current scenario.

The Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who tweeted Modi’s speech commented: “Couldn’t have put it better myself.” As expected the tweet generated heat among twiterati and led to a verbal war even on twitter on the issue.

Couldn’t have put it better myself! pic.twitter.com/lQExynvwyi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 6, 2022