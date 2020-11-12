Vidya Balan makes math enticing with pizza

Set up in 2013 by founder Manan Khurma, Cuemath is among the top ed-tech brands in India, which has imparted an 25 million plus classes to more than 40,000 students.

After impressing audiences with her razor sharp skill with solving complicated math problems in the biopic Shakuntala Devi, she is now brand ambassador for Cuemath the math learning edtech platform.

Known for her choice of power-packed performances and penchant for playing strong female characters including genius mathematician Shakuntala Devi, Vidya does not pull any punches while taking up the cause of math learning in Cuemath’s new ad campaign – in a captivating manner.

Vidya said, "I attended a Cuemath demo class while researching for my last film.

Imagine my surprise when 45 minutes into the demo, I learnt to visualise math concepts with simulations. I never thought I could see Math! I was further astonished when the teacher gave me an example saying two medium 8” pizzas have less pizza as compared to one large 12” pizza.

WOW, I have been ordering pizzas the wrong way. It’s the area of the pizza that matters and not the diameter, so next time you know what to order! It’s this Cuemath way of making Math fun and taking the anxiety away from it that appealed to me immensely and is the future of learning in the 21st Century.”

Talking about the Cuemath way of teaching Math, CEO Manan Khurma says, “With our classes, we have steered clear of the traditional board teaching method. We help children learn Math organically by visualising concepts from different points of view, building their own mental models and algorithms, developing logical reasoning by finding multiple answers, and applying math in everyday thinking and problem solving.”