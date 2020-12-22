Vidya Nirvana is the ‘Youngest Chess Trainer’

On December 19, a test under the surveillance of Noble Book of Records representative Dr Chockalingam Balaji, was conducted and Vidya Nirvana had passed in it.

Senior Telugu star Mohan Babu’s granddaughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand holds The Noble Book of World Records as `Youngest Chess Trainer ‘. On December 19, a test under the surveillance of Noble Book of Records representative Dr Chockalingam Balaji, was conducted and Vidya Nirvana had passed in it. On the occasion, Representative of the Noble Book of Records, Dr. Chockalingam Balaji said, “We might have seen four to five year old kids playing chess, but giving training at the age of six is a great thing. Our organization really feels happy to honor Vidya Nirvana with the award.”

Vidya Nirvana’s trainer Karthik said, “I had told Manchu Lakshmi garu last year that if Vidya Nirvana learns chess, she will definitely prosper. However, she told me no, saying Vidya was too young to learn the game. This year, Lakshmi garu called and asked me to train her. Just after four to five classes of training, Vidya Nirvana became an expert in the game. She later started teaching chess games to her friends. Then we spoke with the representatives and applied for the Noble Book Of Record. We are happy that Nirvana passed the exams today that was conducted under the supervision of Dr Chockalingam Balaji.

Manchu Lakshmi says, “I believe that chess is not just a game, but a life skill. That is why chess training was given to Vidya at an early age. But within two weeks, her coach Karthik came to me and told me that she was playing chess very well and we should apply for this record. I told him to wait for a few more days. But, then, I said ok because when she is ready why shouldn’t support her. As a mother, I am really proud of my daughter Vidya Nirvana for holding the Noble Book of World Records as Youngest Chess Trainer.

Dr. Mohan Babu said, “Even today, I don’t even know how to play chess. When Lakshmi informed me that Vidya Nirvana was learning Chess, I told her to better focus on her studies. She said no and told me that Vidya was interested to learn the game. As a grandfather, I feel proud of Nirvana for achieving the record at such a young age. I suggest parents encourage their children in the fields they are interested in, other than studies, and they will reach great heights. We wish Nirvana will become Great Nirvana with all our blessings.”

