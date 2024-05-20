Vidyarthi Seva Dal expresses concern over Indian students in Bishkek

VSD national president Mir Qurram Ali calls for enhanced security, along with search and rescue of any missing students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Vidyarthi Seva Dal (VSD) has expressed concerns about Indian students residing in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, following reports of mob violence. In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, VSD national president Mir Qurram Ali called for urgent action to reassure the students and their families.

He brought forth four requests while commending the efforts of Indian government officials and the Embassy in Bishkek for their ongoing support. Emphasising the severity of the situation, he asked for enhanced security, along with search and rescue of any missing students. Moreover, he asked for regular updates to parents and diplomatic intervention.

According to recent media reports, the situation in the capital city is now under control. The Indian embassy has also assured the same in a tweet on Sunday and asked the students to “follow the guidelines prescribed by authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic.” However, some student organisations continue to highlight what they refer to as a pathetic situation and shared several videos of distress which could not be authenticated.