Vidyasagar Maharaj’s demise an irreparable loss to society: UP CM Yogi

"The demise of the revered saint of Jainism, spiritual guru, Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj is an irreparable loss for the spiritual world and the entire society. Lots of respect," CM Yogi wrote in a post on 'X'.

By ANI Updated On - 18 February 2024, 06:46 PM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the demise of the spiritual guru of Jain seer Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.

He also shared his condolences on social media.

It is reported that Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj took a three-day fast and then took Samadhi (voluntarily leaving his physical body) in Dogarpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday night.

Prior to this, he had maintained unbroken silence. The news of his passing has triggered waves of mourning in the Jain community.