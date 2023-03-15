Vignan to host webinar on ChatGPT

Rishabh Kumar, Chairman, JITO-CFE, will speak on the uses of ChatGPT and discuss its different challenges and opportunities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research, is hosting a webinar ‘ChatGPT: The Key to Unlocking Million-Dollar Potential’ on March 16 at 7 pm. Rishabh Kumar, Chairman, JITO-CFE, will speak on the uses of the chatbot and discuss its different challenges and opportunities.

“The scope of ChatGPT is as vast as the sea. It has great potential in edTech, and customer service and has the potential to replace search engines. Learners interested in a career in finance, business, marketing, and commerce will certainly benefit from this webinar,” says Srikant Nandigam, CEO of Vignan Online.

The webinar will also shed light on how to explore the various uses of ChatGPT and examine the potential applications of AI tech in various areas of business. The registration link for the webinar is https://bit.ly/3ZVAkHl